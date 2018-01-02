Social media platforms are rife with posts and pictures of people holidaying and ringing in the new year in style. Celebrities and their vacation posts are the most sought after.

David Hasselhoff's daughter joined in the array of actors and models who have been sharing their images on social media sites with their fans. Hayley shared a couple of photos that show her enjoying her downtime on a beach in Indonesia as she has captioned one of the snaps, "pass the bintang" on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

In the pictures, she is seen confidently flaunting her body, which has caused a bit of a frenzy among her fans on the social media platform.

Wearing a low-cut black sleeveless top, the 25-year-old model strikes a sexy pose by pulling her blonde locks behind her head with her hands while seated on a sunbed. She paired the cleavage-baring top with a pair of multi-coloured striped trousers. She accessorised her beach look with a few necklaces.

Changing into a black bikini, Hayley raised the oomph with the next picture that shows her posing seductively with her eyes closed and hands raised above her head, flaunting plenty of skin.

In another picture, she gently caresses her blonde locks with her right hand while leaning her back against a wall built from numerous rock fragments.

She is also seen pouting her red lips for a selfie, wearing the same black bikini that she teamed up with a straw hat. Finally, after enjoying the sunset on the beach, she turns around, looks at the grains of sand at her feet and walks away with her hands on her hips.

The pictures have generated a lot of interest among her fans, with many calling her "beautiful" and "stunning".

"You look beautiful," a fan commented, while another chimed in, "You look so stunning."

"Omg really gorgeous Angel," an admirer said as someone else added, "OMG! You are so amazing!"

"Your a stunning amazing person inside & out, I'd just prefer if the world didn't see you or anyone of this body shape as plus-sized xx," a user said and another added, "You are absolutely gorgeous. Happy New Year for you."