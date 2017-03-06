Carl Froch thinks David Haye will return from his nasty Achilles injury and fight once again. The 36-year-old damaged his Achilles during the sixth round of his fight with Tony Bellew on Saturday evening (4 March) and has already had an operation on his ruptured tendon.

Four-time super middleweight world champion Froch, who currently works as a boxing analyst for Sky Sports, says he has spoken to Haye and revealed that the Bermondsey boxer is still itching to win a heavyweight world title and is eager for a rematch with Bellew, who eventually beat Haye with an 11th-round stoppage.

"I don't think it's the end of him (Haye). I spoke to David Haye earlier and he's out of the operation, he's out of theatre," Froch told Sky Sports. "The Achilles heel is fixed and he's adamant he will be coming back and he wants to fight again. First and foremost for David Haye, he wants the rematch with Bellew."

An Achilles injury will threaten any athletes' career, let alone a 36-year-old heavyweight past the peak of his powers. Froch understands the severity of the injury that his boxing cohort has suffered and says he will be 'in bits', but believes the former WBA heavyweight champion could be competing in six or seven months.

"It's quite a debilitating injury as we know, but you can make a full recovery," Froch added. "Whilst your injured, you're in bits, you can't even walk, your leg is in plaster. But I think from operation to actually competing, it can be as short as six or seven months.

"David Haye at 36, this isn't the end of his career, I think he's going to come again. He's told me he wants to come again - 100%. He said to me and I quote, 'I will win a heavyweight world title', but I want the rematch with Bellew first."