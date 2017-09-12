David Haye has confirmed that he will be returning to action in December, adding that he would like to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the future.

Haye (28-3 record in boxing) was last in action during his 11th-round stoppage loss to Tony Bellew back in March, where he suffered an Achilles injury in the process.

Having had reconstructive surgery on his foot since, "The Hayemaker" has targeted a return to the ring before the end of the year.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the ring to show the world what I can do and that I can still produce the goods," Haye told Sky Sports.

"I will be back fighting in December. My foot is nice and healed and I've had reconstructive surgery on my Achilles tendon."

While it was expected that the 36-year-old would face Bellew once again in a rematch, things appear to have stalled with the "Bomber" having plenty of other options as well such as the likes of Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Andre Ward.

Whoever Haye's opponent for his return will be, the Bermondsey native is still intent on fighting Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) in the future in a fight that has long been talked about.

Joshua most recently won the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April and is set to face Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in November.

"AJ' is not on my radar right now, but once I prove myself in December and am firing on all cylinders, I want the Joshua fight," Haye added. "He is the number one and for good reason. You have the likes of (Joseph) Parker and (Deontay) Wilder, but 'AJ' has all the momentum and I aim at the very best."

"I do believe though that against Pulev, you will get a world-class performance from the heavyweight champion of the world. He can unify titles as long as he is not against me.

"If I get in the ring with him, I will find a way to beat that giant, he is 10 years younger, three inches taller and three stone bigger and I love and relish that kind of challenge."