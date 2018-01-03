David Moyes has confirmed that striker Diafra Sakho and defender James Collins were both added to West Ham United's lengthy injury list before the quickfire Premier League double-header against West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, while Aaron Cresswell is also dealing with a knock.

The Hammers enjoyed a few days of rest after their controversial six-goal thriller at Bournemouth on Boxing Day, but are now in the midst of a run of two matches in 48 hours as they follow a Andy Carroll-inspired win over relegation-threatened West Brom with a difficult trip to Spurs.

Michail Antonio, Edimilson Fernandes and long-term absentees Jose Fonte and Sam Byram all missed a victory that lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone and above Stoke City and Southampton into 16th, while Sakho and Collins were also absent despite both being included in the matchday squad against Bournemouth - the former remaining an unused substitute and the latter playing the full 90 minutes in central defence.

That duo will presumably remain in the treatment room for the third London derby of the season against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, while Moyes also explained why top scorer Andre Ayew stayed on the bench throughout.

"He is, he's got a cyst on his knee," the manager said during his post-West Brom press conference when asked if Sakho was injured amid reports linking both the wantaway forward and Ayew with potential moves to bottom club Swansea City.

"Ginge [Collins] is injured too and Andre Ayew has only trained for a couple of days this week with a tight hamstring."

Left-back Cresswell started against West Brom - a game that the weary visitors asked to postpone that also saw an angry confrontation between Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore and a home supporter - but was replaced by young Declan Rice 14 minutes from time due to a recurring back issue.

"Aaron has a sore back for a couple of days in training and he has aggravated that," Moyes explained.

Moyes admitted he has "big plans" in his head for the current transfer window, but insists there is "nothing" currently happening with regards to Joe Allen amid speculation over a potential £15m ($20.3m) deal, stating that he has "too much respect for the people who run Stoke" to comment on anything.

"There isn't an awful lot at the moment, I might stand corrected at the end of the month but would I like some [new players] at the end of the month? Definitely."

Asked about selling players to fellow struggling teams at the wrong end of the table, he added: "I'm not in a great hurry to sell anybody. I'd like to add, I don't think we have a massive squad, I think we have got more centre forwards than we need but at the moment, I am not mad keen to strengthen anybody else.

"If there was something making me better out there then I'd consider it but at the moment, I'm not keen to sell anyone."