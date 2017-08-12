Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has risked the ire of the Red Devils faithful by questioning Jose Mourinho's signing of Paul Pogba, for what was a world record fee last season. The former Everton manager was sacked midway through the campaign in his first season at Old Trafford, following his failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Moyes got a second chance again last season as the manager of Sunderland, where he failed miserably yet again, finishing bottom of the table and were duly relegated. United have made three signings thus far this season, in the form of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, but Moyes is still clueless to what new Pogba brings to an otherwise formidable United side.

However, the 24-year-old has the backing of manager Mourinho, who thinks he is at the same level as the players at Barcelona and Real Madrid, having competed against them in pre-season friendlies before the start of the season.

The France international had trouble showing what he is truly capable of last season and was scrutinised at every turn and despite Mourinho's protestations, Moyes believes that the question marks will keep hovering unless he manages to do something special to prove himself.

"I think he's a top player, [but] I don't know if he's a player who completely makes a difference for Manchester United," Moyes told ESPN FC. "I think that over the years Manchester United have had players like (Eric) Cantona, even Ryan Giggs, people who are special players.

"I don't know if Pogba's that, I think he's a good player, I think he'll add to Manchester United, but will he make the difference? Is he someone who will score the goal at really important stages in games or make the key pass? I'm not sure about that.

"But I do think that the machine that Manchester United are now, the size, the players they've got, you know they've got a massive stature to their team, I think Pogba adds to that. And I do think he's a good player, but I'm not quite sure if he'll make the difference in key games.