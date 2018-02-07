David Price is the underdog against former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin but is relishing the opportunity to face the experienced Russian without the pressure that comes with being the favourite.

Price considered hanging up his gloves when he was stopped by Christian Hammer 12 months ago but a points win over Kamil Sokolowski gave the 34-year-old renewed hope of moving up the heavyweight division, which isn't exactly blessed with a smorgasbord of supreme fighters.

Povetkin, who is currently serving a suspension sanctioned by the WBC for testing positive for banned muscle-builder ostarine last year but is still eligible to fight in bouts put on by other major boxing organisations, is expected to emerge victorious over Price in Cardiff next month and is hoping his triumph over the former British champion will be followed by a clash with Anthony Joshua.

But Price, whose fight with Povetkin is on the undercard of Joshua's much-anticipated bout with Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium, is relishing the lack of pressure and expectation ahead of his encounter with the 38-year-old and is determined to cause an upset rather than suffer one for once - a win for Price over Povetkin could even lead all-British fight between him and 'AJ', who will unify the heavyweight division if he gets the better of Parker.

"Without doing myself a disservice, every dog has its day and I have a feeling that this is going to be my day and everything that has happened has led to this," Price told World Boxing News. "It is a big ask for me to go out and win this fight but upsets do happen in sport.

"I have been on the wrong end of upsets in boxing and I think I am due a bit of luck. I have a belief that this fight has come at the right time for me and I have a belief that I am going to win the fight.

"I have never found myself in this position where I have been the big underdog and I have everything to gain. I will go in there completely free of any pressure and I think people will see the best of me for that very reason."