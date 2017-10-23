Australia vice-captain David Warner has said that he regrets the comments he made comparing the Ashes series with England to "war".

With the 2017/18 Ashes series beginning next month, Warner tried to hype up the rivalry between the two sides by likening the contests to war, while adding that he personally looks for "some hatred" to spur him on.

"As soon as you step on that line it's war," Warner said last week, as quoted on ESPNCricInfo. "You try and get into a battle as quick as you can."

"I try and look in the opposition's eye and try and work out 'how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?' You've really got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition.

"You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you're out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground."

The 30-year-old's comments received criticism, with former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick calling them "pathetic" and "not needed" as there is always hype before the Ashes begin.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan added that Warner's comments were a result of the hype in the build-up to the series.

Warner has since expressed regret about his comments, adding that he was just trying to create a bit of buzz while maintaining that "inward anger" helps.

"I probably regret some of the words I used during the week, but at the end of the day, you've got to try and have some inward anger," Warner explained on Channel Nine's Sports Sunday.

"You've got to create a bit of that buzz out there."

England will be travelling to Australia this week to begin their three-week preparation for the series. The first Test match of the Ashes will commence in Brisbane on 23 November.