New Tottenham Hotspur signing Davinson Sanchez is yet to receive his work permit but Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule him out completely for the upcoming visit of Burnley on Sunday (27 August). Meanwhile, long-term absentees Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou remain on the side-lines but the Argentinian boss has no fresh injury concerns from the team that loss 2-1 to Chelsea on weekend.

Sanchez, 21, completed his move to North London from Ajax on Wednesday - with Spurs having agreed terms with the Eredivisie side earlier in the month.

However, Pochettino has claimed that Spurs are still waiting for the results of his work permit application to see whether the Colombian international can make his debut when Burnley visit Wembley on Sunday.

"The work permit, we are waiting. We'll see if he can be available to be selected for the weekend. Today he is still not available to be selected. We are waiting, we will see," the Tottenham boss said in the press conference ahead of the game.

"It's true that in the last week he wasn't involved in the training sessions in Ajax. Always that's difficult for him. He was training yesterday and before yesterday, and we expect tomorrow he will train with us again. But I can only tell you that we need to wait for the work permit."

Tottenham have reportedly paid a club record £42m ($54m) fee to secure the services of the Colombian starlet – eclipsing the £30m paid to Newcastle for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko during the last summer transfer window.

Pochettino believes that the investment will eventually pay off, hailing Sanchez as one the most talented players around Europe.

"I don't like to talk about money. I don't believe it is the price that you say, but I don't want to start to speak about the negotiations and in the end the price is not my business," Pochettino added. "The only important thing is to say that he's so young. He's 21 years old, he's one of the most important and talented young players in Europe. He's so fast, so aggressive. We're so pleased to sign him and to have him with us."

Sanchez is expected to provide competition for Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the heart of the Tottenham back-line, but Pochettino suggested that the new signing could also play alongside the duo when he opts to use a 3-4-3 formation.

"When you have ahead four competitions you need to keep your quality. Last season we were talking, not me, but from other sides saying we need to strengthen our squad and keep the quality in all the competitions and keep the level," the Tottenham boss added.

"I think Sanchez fits perfectly for us and he showed plenty of quality at Ajax. He is so aggressive and so fast and I think you will see what happens in the future."

Meanwhile, Tottenham have confirmed that the game against Burnley will still come too earlier for Lamela, Rose and Nkoudou, with the latter expecting to be back after the coming international break.