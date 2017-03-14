Two people were killed and five injured in a blaze at a fireworks warehouse in Israel on Tuesday (14 March).

Extraordinary footage posted online showed the large cache of fireworks going off in rapid succession, with the building's roof ripped off as a result of the blasts.

The ferocity of the flames, and effect of secondary explosions, also caused damage to neighbouring buildings and houses.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene, in the agricultural town of Porat, north of Tel Aviv, at about 11am local time.

The area was subsequently evacuated as rescuers attempted to find several people reportedly trapped inside the building.

"After a few minutes, the building completely collapsed," said Roi Solomon, a volunteer with the emergency response team ZAKA.

"ZAKA volunteers helped firefighters and MDA [Magen David Adom] rescue those who were trapped. Unfortunately, two of the factory workers were found killed."

The two fatalities were identified as Anas Abu Abed, 17, and Amir Takrouri, 24, of Qalansawe, the Times of Israel reported.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that of the five injured, one was in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

The warehouse was reportedly operating as an illegal storage for fireworks, lacking a business license or permit from the fire department.

The warehouse manager was detained by police for questioning.