US President took time out from his Mar-a-Lago vacation to weigh in on the Vanity Fair controversy — the magazine was recently under fire over a "sexist" video directed at Hillary Clinton. In his near illegible tweet, Donald Trump not only took a shot at the magazine over their quick apology to Clinton but also slammed a famous editor in the circle, Anna Wintour.

Now Wintour, as many know, is the editor-in-chief of fashion bible Vogue while Vanity Fair is headed by Radhika Jones.

Although the British American journalist also happens to be the artistic director of the magazines' parent company — Conde Nast — social media users didn't waste much time to school Trump on the difference.

"Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H," the Republican tweeted adding, "Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James's & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Trump seemed to be referring to the weekend drama, where Vanity Fair posted a "New Year's resolutions" video suggesting defeated presidential candidate Clinton could take up knitting as a hobby. The comment was not only deemed sexist by many social media users, but also forced the magazine to issue a quick apology stating that the attempt at humour "missed the mark."

But looks like it wasn't just VF who "missed the mark" when it came to humour. Trump's subsequent comment, slamming both Clinton and Wintour sparked a fresh round of frenzy, with many even drawing parallels with the infamous "covfefe" gaffe.

"This crazy mofo is confusing Vogue with Vanity Fair. Yo Dumpf they both think you're awful & doing a terrible job," a critic wrote, in response to the president's tweet.

A second user chimed in, "WTF does Anna Wintour, THE EDITOR OF VOGUE, have to do with any of your demented rambling?"

"Anna Wintour Ambassador to the Court Of St James. Dear Mr President, Stop, you're killing me. Who believes this nonsense? When POTUS makes Veep look like a documentary," a third critic shared.

"This is covfefe in long form," wrote someone else, alluding to that time when Trump accidentally tweeted the incoherent word.

"What language is this? Speak American sh**-for-brains," a user blasted, while another added, "You're so embarrassing."