A gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort, Mexico, the Associated Press has reported, quoting a police source.

The nightclub Blue Parrot was hosting the final night of the BPM electronic music festival. A second shooting was also reported at another nightclub, The Jungle, which was hosting an event related to the festival, a popular event also among foreign tourists.

In a statement published on Facebook, the BPM festival said the police confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the club. The festivals organisers said the violence began in front of the club, and three members of the BPM security team lost their lives while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.

"We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation," the statement read.

The police officer said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details as to what may have motivated the attack.

Australian DJ Danny Chien, better known as Wax Motif, wrote about the attack on Twitter. It "happened right in front of us", he said. He described seeing a person getting shot, and "at least four bodies down on the escape" before he ran down to the beach with his friends.

British DJ Sidney Charles wrote on Twitter he was on the decks when the attack began, but he and his friends were safe.

A video filmed by Mexican DJ MauroMC showed the commotion outside the club in the aftermath of the attack.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.