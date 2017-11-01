Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned as the Westminster harassment scandal deepens.

The experienced Tory MP conceded his behaviour in the past had "fallen short" after he was accused of misconduct.

Fallon became the first cabinet minister to be named in the harassment scandal that has engulfed both major political parties.

Fallon was identified by The Sun as repeatedly touching broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer's knee at a dinner in 2002.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, said she did not regard herself as a victim of harassment or assault.