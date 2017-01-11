A defendant has slit his throat in the dock while appearing at court for sentencing on a charge of sexual assault.

Paramedics were called to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court following reports 33-year-old Lukasz Pawlowski had cut his throat.

A reporter for the Western Telegraph was inside the court at the time of the incident. He said: "He came into the dock, then asked to go to the toilet.

"He went out, came back, muttered something then started slashing at his throat. The court room was then cleared out, and first aid was given by paramedics in the dock."

It was not clear what Pawlowski had used to cut himself but witnesses reported seeing "a lot of blood".

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed: "We were called at 10.20am to reports of an incident at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court. Two crews in emergency ambulances and ambulance officer are currently at the scene."

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.

"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The court has been closed in order for inquiries to take place. Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."

Stephen Crabb, the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, described the incident as "disturbing". He added via Twitter: "No one should be in a position to harm themselves or others in a court room."

Pawlowski had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop worker on 30 October 2016.

The incident captured on CCTV showed Pawlowski grabbing the woman's wrists and kissing her on the check before grabbing her from behind and then pulling her backwards to kiss her on the lips.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said: "The incident made me fell dirty and I feel vulnerable in work now. It impacted on my job, and I don't feel I can work nights."

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. It can be contacted via Samaritans.org or by calling 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.