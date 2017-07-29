Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli features on a list of potential Neymar replacements drawn up by Barcelona in the increasingly likely event that they lose the Brazilian forward to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal, reports suggest.

The Mirror understands that the La Liga giants will look to Alli or Chelsea counterpart Eden Hazard after receiving such a lucrative windfall. Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho remains their top target, although is apparently viewed as the long-term midfield successor to Andres Iniesta rather than a direct replacement for compatriot Neymar.

Barcelona were said to have seen a £77m ($101.1m) offer for Coutinho rejected earlier this month, with subsequent reports suggesting that the Reds had put a £133m valuation on the player in order to ward off that unwanted interest.

However, it is believed that Coutinho is keen on a switch to the Nou Camp and is rumoured to have already agreed personal terms after voicing a desire to leave Anfield.

Radio Marca's initial suggestions that Barcelona could attempt to sign Hazard were given short shrift by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who reiterated that the 26-year-old, currently recovering from ankle surgery, was very happy to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Alli has been tentatively linked with both the Blaugrana and fierce rivals Real Madrid in the past, although Tottenham would be at pains to lose such a talented and dynamic player who scored 22 goals across all competitions in 2016-17 and further cemented a reputation as one of Europe's finest young midfielders.

Speaking during an interview with ESPN, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu warned PSG that they would have to pay Neymar's eye-watering €222m release clause in full following reports that they were looking to offer former Real and Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria in a part-exchange deal designed to help them avoid incurring a massive tax bill.

"They have to pay the clause, down to the last peseta," he said. "We want Neymar to stay but the clauses are there. If he wants to go, they can pay it and he goes."

Radio Montecarlo suggest that Neymar's move to the Parc des Princes could be completed as early as Tuesday (1 August) after he supposedly agreed a five-year deal worth €30m before tax. The former Santos prodigy endured a bust-up with new Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo in Miami yesterday and was reported to have stormed out of training as frustrations simmer.