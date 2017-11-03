Harry Kane has warned Dele Alli he must not allow his opponents to get under his skin if Tottenham Hotspur are to compete for major honours this season.

The midfielder scored twice as Spurs outclassed Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday night (1 November) and booked themselves a spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Alli's temperament has been in the spotlight before. The midfielder received a three-game ban in European competitions after he was sent off against Gent last season, when he received a straight red for a reckless challenge on Brecht Dejaegere.

The previous year, the midfielder received a three-game retrospective ban for punching West Bromwich Albion's defender Claudio Yacob in the stomach, while he was suspended for one match by UEFA after giving a middle finger salute during England's win over Slovakia in September 2017.

Last weekend, Alli clashed with Ashley Young during Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Manchester United and Kane insisted his teammate needed to learn to keep his cool.

"Hopefully he stays calm and we'll have him for the rest of the campaign," the striker was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"It hurt him he was banned for three games, as it would anyone. Especially missing big games – like Dortmund and Madrid.

"So you can see he was raring to go and what a performance from him. He was fantastic. He does it in the Premier League as well. One vs one he can take players on. He's a good finisher, he gets into the box."

Following the win against Real Madrid, Alli revealed he was not surprised by the way Spurs dominated the 12-time champions of Europe, praising his teammates for following their tactical plans to perfection.

Christian Eriksen, who scored Spurs' third goal of the evening to cap a brilliant counter-attack and condemn Real to their first group stage defeat for 30 games, also highlighted his side's approach to the game – hinting the scoreline could have been even better for the North Londoners.

Kane echoed his teammates' thoughts, revealing Mauricio Pochettino's preparation ahead of the game made a telling contribution.

"We looked at the clips at the Bernabeu, and we said if we're better on the ball we can definitely exploit the spaces," he said.

"The whole team was fantastic, we all built around each other, and without the ball we made it difficult for them and on the counter we were very, very strong."