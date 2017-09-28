Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been named in the England squad for their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, while Fabian Delph has received a recall.

Alli's inclusion had been in doubt as he waits to learn if he will receive a ban following his middle-finger gesture against Slovakia in a September qualifier.

But having yet to hear from Fifa over their final decision, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has decided to take the risk.

"We have not heard anything at the moment from Fifa on Dele Alli. We run the risk of being a shambles because he might have to be withdrawn. We hope common sense prevails," Southgate said of the 21-year-old inclusion.

"We have given our side of events, Dele has given his, we have to see what happens next.

"I have had a good chat with Dele about different things, he is disappointed to miss football. He recognises the responsibility and we still have to qualify. We hope to have him available.

"Old people make mistakes, so young people will do. Hopefully something like that will not happen again."

Elsewhere in the squad, Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also included, coming in for Burnley's Tom Heaton who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell is also back in the fold.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy meanwhile is another to miss out through injury, as does Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who earned his maiden call up in September.