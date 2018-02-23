ðŸ”´âš«ï¸ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:27am PST

Ruby Mae has showcased her modelling prowess yet again on Instagram, sending her fans into a spin.

The 22-year-old model girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli proved that sweats can be sexy by donning a red and black tracksuit featuring a cropped hoody, revealing her black lace bra underneath.

Ruby nodded to her tomboy side in the professionally taken shot by accessorising with a black baseball cap and black lace-up boots, but put a feminine spin on the look with her smoky eye makeup, tousled hair and long nails.

She appeared to be modelling the latest collection for e-commerce fashion site Miss Pap, which is one of the many brands she works for, including In The Style and Pretty Little Thing.

Some of her 49K fans have gone wild over her latest picture, with one person commenting: "Perfect on every level @rubymae3223 ❤️❤️," while someone else said: "So pretty x."

A third added: "Gorgeous♥️."

Ruby shared a sultry close-up snap of herself the day before which showed off her glowy makeup created by Jessica Grant, taking the glamour factor to the next level with a pair of glittery earrings and a plunging cream sheer dress.

Though she leads a super busy life in the fashion industry, Ruby has been spotted on exotic holidays with football star Ali and friends in the couple's downtime, and has shared snaps of them relaxing on luxury super yachts and hitting the beach in sunny climes.

The model has largely kept mum on their two-year romance, but surprised followers after sharing a few pictures of them together over Christmas.