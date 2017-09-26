She may be the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur football player Dele Alli, but Ruby Mae is making a name for herself as one of the hottest models in the game.

The 22-year-old shares modelling shots of her recent work for Miss Pap on a regular basis, and her latest snap from the autumn/winter 2017 campaign didn't fail to impress her 29K followers on the social media platform.

London-born Ruby wowed in the arty picture as she sat on a white staircase in a yellow bomber jacket, black dress and thigh-high boots, turning away from the camera as she rocked her raven hair in loose waves and sported a trademark glamorous smoky eye make-up look.

Her fans eagerly commented on the shot, with one saying: "Taking it to the next level."

Another added: "Amazing" as a third put: "Stunning @rubymae3223 ❤️❤️".

The 5'9" star is signed to Manchester Boss Models Management and turned heads when she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi, which showcased her svelte yet curvaceous figure.

She is now a regular face on high street e-commerce sites including Miss Pap, Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.

The hard-working model is becoming a regular fixture in the affordable fashion industry and has remained coy about her relationship with Alli in recent months, despite the couple being first spotted together in early 2016.

Ruby's fashion-forward post comes as her 21-year-old beau has become a target on Real Madrid's wish list, with the Champions League winners allegedly plotting a swap deal involving fringe midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Club president Florentino Perez dreams of strengthening Zinedine Zidane's squad during the January transfer window, but attacking midfielder Alli is under contract until 2022.