A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae sent Instagram ablaze with her latest smouldering snap.

The 22-year-old put on her best open-mouthed pout as she confidently glared into the camera while wearing just the cut-out top in a baby pink hue, showing off her chiselled abs.

Ruby, who has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Alli since early 2016, sported a flawless, dewy make-up look of bronzed skin, thick fake lashes and peachy lips as she wore her long, dip-dyed raven hair in a loose wavy style.

The snap was taken from a recent shoot Ruby has done for fashion brand Neu Apparel, and the revealing shot delighted her 28K social media followers to no end.

One even took the mickey out of her footballer boyfriend, commenting underneath the shot: "@dele I love ya bro, keep doing bits for Spurs... but you are punching mate ".

Another told the former lingerie model: "Literally my girl crush so amazing".

A third simply added: "Beautiful".

Just yesterday, 5'9 Ruby shared a snap from her latest shoot for Miss Pap, wowing in a yellow bomber jacket styled with a black dress and thigh-high boots, showing off a good dose of her endless legs.

Her fans eagerly commented on the shot, with one saying: "Taking it to the next level."

Another added: "Amazing" as a third put: "Stunning @rubymae3223 ❤️❤️".

Ruby is signed to Manchester Boss Models Management and turned heads when she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi, which showcased her svelte yet curvaceous figure.

She is now a regular face on high street e-commerce sites including Miss Pap, Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.

Her latest social media offerings come as her 21-year-old beau has become a target on Real Madrid's wish list, with the Champions League winners said to be plotting a swap deal involving fringe midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Club president Florentino Perez has dreams of strengthening Zinedine Zidane's squad during the January transfer window, but attacking midfielder Alli is under contract until 2022.