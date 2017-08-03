Food delivery firm Deliveroo is introducing safety measures in a bid to protect its bicycle riders from the rise of acid attacks in London.

Among a range of measures, it will introduce a new app feature that allows riders to raise security concerns and will also trial helmet cameras. The firm will hire 50 new staff who will focus on rider security.

The moves come after a spate of acid attacks in London last month, where the victims included riders delivering by bike or moped.

Two riders working for Deliveroo and UberEats in July were among five people injured within 90 minutes in north London by moped riders who threw acid in their faces.

Since then, over 70 Deliveroo riders have said they did not want to complete a delivery because of safety fears.

Deliveroo drivers are all self-employed so are not entitled to sick pay if they get attacked. They also use their own bikes and mopeds to deliver.

The company says it has upgraded its app for its riders, allowing them to raise safety concerns about specific delivery addresses. These will then be shared with the company's headquarters and local authorities.

It is also conducting a trial with helmet-mounted cameras to allow riders to gather evidence, and to pass on information to the police.

The trial is taking place in Hackney, east London, which has become a trouble spot for riders.

Delivery rider Jabed Hussein was the first victim in the series of acid attacks last month. He was working for delivery company UberEats.

Working in a jungle

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "It was like getting fire on my face, I was screaming on the street. This shouldn't be a job where your life should be put at risk.

"Drivers I know are now clocking off at 10pm, it's too dangerous after then. Most of them won't work after this, whereas we used to work until 1am. Now, I feel I'm working in some sort of jungle, like anything can eat me, I'm not safe."

Deliveroo managing director Dan Warne said: "The safety of our riders is the most important thing to us, and it's our responsibility as a company to step up our efforts so they can feel safe all of the time."

Last month Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called on the government to bring in a "zero-tolerance" approach to acid attacks after a string of assaults in London.

The Mayor backed plans to bring in tougher sentences, clarify guidelines for judges and clamp down on the sale of corrosive substances.

In July Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced a wide-ranging review of law enforcement in response to acid attacks, which will look at life sentences for offenders.

The government also wants to restrict the sale of corrosive substances in shops, although this will be complex as many are common domestic cleaning products.