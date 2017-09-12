Leicester City winger Demarai Gray is set to end speculation over his future and sign a new contract at the King Power Stadium, to warn off interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among others. The England Under-21 international has spoken of his frustration over the lack of opportunities afforded to him yet following talks with manager Craig Shakespeare is set to stay.

The Daily Telegraph understand Gray, 21, will sign a new deal worth £50,000-a-week before the end of September, the length of which has yet to be confirmed. Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have both been linked with a move for the ex-Birmingham City forward who has yet to make a Premier League start this season.

Gray was a half-time substitute in defeat to Premier League champions Chelsea at the weekend after having admitted to being agitated over his lack of appearances. Liverpool and Tottenham were said to be monitoring his future amid concerns over his role going forward after a 2016-17 campaign in which he made just nine top flight starts.

"I've said and stated a long time ago that for me Demarai has a big future and I want it to be with this football club," said Shakespeare. "He is very well thought of and hopefully we can resolve that contract, which is on-going. He wants more game time and in an ideal world we want to give him that and he wants to develop here. But having spoken to him since the window closed, I know he is in a good place."

Speaking last week Gray confirmed there were offers for him on deadline day but he remained at Leicester with no club matching Leicester's £30m valuation. As Liverpool's interest seemingly cooled, Tottenham were said to be the front-runners heading into the final day of the summer transfer window while Bournemouth had previously had a £20m offer rebuffed.

"The transfer window can be unsettling, it's something that every player has to deal with every couple of months but I'm still a Leicester player. I want to work hard and get myself into the team," admitted Gray.

"The window is closed and you're not guaranteed anything. There's 24 players in the squad so it's not about guarantees about playing more. I'll let my representatives deal with the contract and I'll just concentrate on playing football."

While Liverpool kept quiet on deadline day, Tottenham made a flurry of signings during the twilight of the window. Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente both arrived from Paris Saint-Germain and Swansea City in the final 24 hours of trading, though neither player has yet made their debut for Spurs.