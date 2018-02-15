Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from for the upcoming clashes against Eibar (17 February) and Chelsea (20 February) after the club confirmed that all Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Vermaelen and Paco Alcacer were back in training on Thursday 15 February.

Dembele returned to action during the second half of the Catalan's goalless draw with Getafe on Sunday (11 February) having recovered from a hamstring injury which had kept him on the sidelines for four weeks.

However, on Monday (12 February) Barcelona revealed that the France starlet had been unable to take part of the recovery training session with the rest of his teammates due to an upset stomach.

Vermaelen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the 5-0 win over Real Betis on 21 January.

Barcelona then ruled him out for only two weeks but the centre-back has missed six games since then, with Valverde opting to take no risks given his injury record.

Meanwhile, Alcacer started Barcelona's disappointing draw with Getafe but he was given special permission to miss the session with his wife about to give birth to their son.

But Barcelona have revealed that the three players were back in training on Thursday [15 February] with Lionel Messi and Co also resuming their activity after enjoying two days off.

The rest has paid off with Valverde now set to have an almost fully fit squad for a crucial week in which the Catalans visit Eibar on Saturday (17 February) three before travelling to Chelsea for the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

"Thomas Vermaelen and Ousmane Dembélé were out on the practice field Thursday, as was Barça B's Carles Aleñá," Barcelona confirmed on the club website.

"The session also produced a tender moment for striker Paco Alcácer, who was congratulated by his teammates on the birth of his first child — it's a girl! — the day before."

The trip to Eibar may still come to early for Vermalen but the news is still as a boost ahead of a busy run of fixtures which will also include a crucial La Liga clash with second-place Atletico Madrid on 4 March.

The Barcelona boss may rest some players in the upcoming clash with Eibar in order to be able to name his strongest line-up when the Catalans visit Chelsea next week.

Samuel Umtiti will also be back to face the Basque side after missing the draw with Getafe due to suspension while it is uncertain whether Gerard Pique will return to the line-up.

The Spaniard was rested at weekend due to an ongoing problem in his knee and Valverde may opt to use Yerry Mina instead against Eibar to have him fully fit for the clash with Chelsea.