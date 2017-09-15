Manchester United have made a double addition to their Champions League squad with goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara and Demetri Mitchell being added to their B list.

O'Hara is currently the fourth choice goalkeeper at the club and is very unlikely to be involved in any first-team games this season. He has previously spent time on loan Morecambe and Stockport and the closest he has come to the senior team was when he was named on the bench for the final Premier League game of last season against Crystal Palace.

Mitchell, on the other hand, has played for the senior squad when he started in their final league game of last season against Palace. He was also included in the squad for United's pre-season tour of the United States earlier this summer and played against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake. The 20-year-old was also involved in their friendly game against Norwegian side Valeranga.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the youth-team duo were added to the team earlier this week and are among six players including Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford on the B list for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

The Uefa rules state: "A player may be registered on the B list if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1996 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be registered if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years)."

Also, a team can add an unlimited number of players to the B list during the course of the season.

Meanwhile, according to the Sun, Jose Mourinho is said to be furious with Paul Pogba for ignoring medical advice from the club staff about concerns regarding his hamstring.

The French midfielder suffered a hamstring injury 19 minutes into United's 3-0 win over FC Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday (12 September) and is expected to be sidelined for at least four to six weeks.

Pogba had started the season in fine fashion for the Red Devils and was even handed the captain's arm band for the game against the Swiss outfit but will now miss at least five games. The report claims that the club are annoyed that that he has not heeded their advice and chosen to take a private training program.