UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has given some stern advice to Ronda Rousey by telling her to grow up after a defeat.

Rousey was the UFC's first women's bantamweight champion as she quickly became a mainstream star with 12 consecutive wins, with all but one not ending in the first round.

However, following her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, "Rowdy" was nowhere to be seen for quite some time, having reportedly taken the loss very badly.

After finally emerging and even admitting that she was suicidal following the defeat, Rousey returned to the octagon after over a year, looking to regain her belt.

The 30-year-old took on current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016, but her return was short-lived as she lost via TKO in a one-sided 48-second match. Another media blackout ensued as it looks like this time, Rousey will not return to the octagon.

Johnson (26-2 record in MMA), who is on an unbeaten streak of his own, used the example of Rousey when asked how he would react if he were to suffer defeat.

"You look at Ronda Rousey," Johnson told SI, as quoted on MMAFighting. "You got your a** beat, grow the f**k up. It happens. It's mixed martial arts. I don't want to be like that. If I lose, I'll be like, I lost."

"Yeah, everybody has [lost]. Everybody f*****g loses. It's part of the sport. Grow up. Look, Ronda, you lost two f*****g fights in a row, and you made more f*****g money than the women's roster. You'll be fine, don't worry about it."

"Mighty Mouse" has lost just twice in his career as well, with his last loss coming at the hands of Dominick Cruz in 2011.

However, the 30-year-old has since gone on an unbeaten run, tying Anderson Silva's record of 10 title defences following his win over Wilson Reis in April, as he reflected on his only defeats.

"I was like, It's part of life, you're going to f*****g lose, I'm over it," Johnson added. "I came home and nothing changed. Nothing changed. Nobody said, 'You f*****g suck, blah, blah, blah.' When I started to win, nothing still changed."

"The only thing that changed is people started to recognize me more. So now that's my mindset. Somebody came to me and told me: 'You know what I love about you?' 'What?' 'The outcome of your fights never dictates the person you are.'"