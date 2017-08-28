Demi Lovato's Instagram profile – showcasing a series of steamy pictures in revealing outfits – is proof that the pop star is not shying away from flaunting her killer figure and style.

When the songstress arrived at the MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday night (27 August) she was ten times fiercer, showcasing her badass side in a completely see-through top.

Ensuring that all eyes were glued to her, Lovato went braless in a sheer Zuhair Murad ensemble, in the process putting her bare assets on full display.

Interestingly, her outfit was complete with a shimmery sequined harem pant – instead of the usual evening gown look – which the singer paired with loose waves and some dramatic makeup.

Dishing about the off-beat style, stylist Law Roach told Billboard, "I think it's a little different and very rock n roll."

"We went against wearing a gown because I think with the MTV VMAs you have the freedom to be very creative and to do whatever you want. I always say if you get an opportunity to play, then play (with fashion)," she added, spilling the ideas that went into dressing Lovato for the night.

Lovato wasn't the only one channeling a bold look at the annual awards show.

Joining the pop diva was none other than singer and host for the night, Katy Perry, who decided to stun her fans with a massive display of cleavage in a plunging white gown.

The Roar songstress – decked in a floor-length Stephane Rolland dress – not only offered a glimpse of her edgy style but also some skin, especially with a neckline running as deep as her midriff. Her one-shoulder off dress was complete with a train and her pixie blonde hairstyle.

Another star to turn heads with her daring ensemble was rapper Nicki Minaj, who brought back latex to the VMAs in bubble gum pink colour.

Despite the oh-so revealing cut-out details of Nicki's bralette, it was, however, the jaw-dropping skin-tight pants that succumbed leading to camel toe disaster for her.

More or less, this year's MTV VMAs red carpet was wardrobe malfunction-free, but that doesn't mean celebrities didn't grab eyeballs with their outrageous styles and outfits. Check out some more eye-popping looks from the night below: