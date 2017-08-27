Demi Lovato loves to flaunt her body. And, this time around, she has shared a series of black and white snaps on social media that definitely sets pulses racing.

Wearing nothing but a loosely-fitted white t-shirt, the Really Don't Care singer is seen posing in her bed and caressing her luscious locks, with one of her tattoos clearly visible on her left rib cage.

In another snap, the 25-year-old songstress is seen smiling at the camera while posing braless and knickerless, and in the same white t-shirt.

In the next image, Lovato is clicked lying on the bed with her eyes closed and her hands clasped above her head.

"Tell Me You Love Me," she wrote alongside the photos she shared with her 60.5 million fans on Instagram.

The images predictably sent her fans into meltdown, with many calling her a "goddess" and a "queen", and appreciating her incredible figure.

"KISSES MY MAGNIFICENT SUPER MODEL LOVE YAH," a fan commented on the post.

Another gushed, "What world are you from cause it isn't this one. That pic is so perfect."

"Luv you so much. You inspire people, including young girls, to be positive and strong and to never give up on their dreams. And by you doing that it puts a smile on my face and so many others. Girl or boy, it doesn't matter," a user added.

A fan simply said, "The hottest pic," while another added, "Oh God."

She was criticised by some of her fans as well, but not for the provocative images. Instead, Lovato was trolled for singing the Star Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the US, at the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday (26 August).

"You stand for so much that I respect but tonight you sang your countries national anthem for someone that's been convicted of domestic violence #disappointed," one fan said, referring to Mayweather's history of offences.