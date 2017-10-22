Demi Lovato knows a thing or two when it comes to raising the temperature with her steamy fashion sense. Keeping up with her recent trend of posting sultry photos in daring outfits, the pop star shared a sizzling mirror snap – this time in a sexy pin-up avatar.

"Music video shoot," the 25-year-old songstress simply wrote alongside the picture, teasing her 61 million plus followers about what seems to be her new project.

The queen of sass, however, takes sex appeal a few notches higher with the latest upload, displaying her toned legs in a pair of fishnet leggings. While she appears to be enjoying some me-time getting dolled up in the dressing room, Lovato teases fans with a little show of skin.

Along with her racy stocking, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker rocks a bright green corset and a simple white robe while posing in front of the mirror. Adding to the sultry looks, the singer wears a pair of golden hoops and her signature red pout.

No wonder, fans couldn't help gushing in the comments section as soon as Lovato shared the picture on Instagram. Known for promoting a positive body image, the pop star's fans even complimented her for being comfortable in her own skin.

"Damn girl! Bring curves back permanently," a fan shared. Another gushed, writing, "You are looking so amazing, healthy and happy!! fire girl fire!!!"

From being a Disney girl to earning a fandom in her own right, Lovato has indeed come a long way. She recently caused a stir with her explosive documentary Simply Complicated. In the special feature, the Confident singer bares her heart, talking about the time she almost overdosed on drugs.

"My heart started racing, and I thought to myself, 'Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now," she said, dishing about the time she was "sneaking" drugs in everywhere.

"I was sneaking cocaine on planes. I was sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night... I went on a bender of like, two months where I was using daily. I was using while I had a sober companion, and I went through about 20 different sober companions," she added,

Though Lovato's confessions may appear shocking, they seem to have struck a chord with many of her young fans on social media. One of her followers even thanked her for the brutal honesty.

"I admire you more after watching this not only as an artist witch I admire but as a human being. You don't know how deep this went to my heart that all I have to say is thank you, (sic)," wrote the fan.