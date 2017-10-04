Demi Lovato has caused a meltdown on social media yet again with a photo of herself.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who regularly posts racy pictures of herself on Instagram, has now sparked another fan frenzy with her new look.

The picture the British singer posted on the photo-and-video-sharing application shows her flaunting her figure in a sexy dress with a zip running down from her cleavage to the bottom of the outfit and large horizontal straps across the front of the outfit.

She accessorised her look with large hoop earrings while her long locks were let loose.

"Loved this dress and glam... thanks @luxurylaw @jillpowellglam & @cesar4styles ," the 25-year-old songstress wrote alongside the photo.

Lovato's fans are going gaga over the photos, with a fan saying, "So Beautiful," while another asked, "But whyyyy are you so beautiful?"

"I loved it too. One of my favorite looks on you, your gorgeous," a follower gushed. Another fan commented, "Such a cool dress I love it."

Some of her fans also congratulated her for the release of her new album Tell Me You Love Me, her sixth studio album.

"Love your new album. All of the songs are so so good... greetings from India ," a user wrote.

Lovato also shared a couple of snaps of herself from a photoshoot for Notion magazine's latest issue. She is seen posing for the camera in a white outfit with over-sized sleeves. She accentuated her look by wearing bright red lipstick and with her hair pulled back behind her shoulders.

"Stunning as always," a fan commented. Another said, "Demi came so far from when I used to watch her on Disney Channel to now with her great music. You're a huge inspiration for me..."