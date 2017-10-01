Demi Lovato recently turned heads while out and about on the streets of New York. However, the Sorry Not Sorry singer was left a little embarrassed as she accidentally flashed more than she intended to in her latest outfit.

The 25-year-old singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she exposed more than a bit of leg in a black and white checked dress, with slits running down from the sides of her thighs. She paired the dress with a blue denim jacket and accessorised her look with a stylish high ponytail, large hoop earrings and high heels.

Although the songstress appeared uncomfortable after suffering the malfunction, she maintained her composure and placed her hands over the slits to avoid further embarrassment, according to the Daily Star.

Lovato has shared a photo of herself in the same ensemble on her Instagram account.

"#TellMeYouLoveMe," she wrote alongside the picture, referring to her latest album Tell Me You Love Me, which released on Friday (29 September).

Fans have been going gaga over the snap, with many calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous" on the social media platform.

"No one in the world is as gorgeous as you are," a fan gushed.

A follower commented, "Honestly this week's been real hard but every time I see your photos it makes things better. Cried about 4 times already this week. Thankful for you demi. I hope to meet you some day."

Before Lovato was spotted walking on the streets of New York, she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she opened up on her past struggles with addiction. She celebrated five years of sobriety earlier this year.

"I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mum and dad [said I couldn't be around her] if I was doing stuff," Lovato said.