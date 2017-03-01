The UFC have confirmed that welterweight contender Demian Maia will face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Maia — who has a 24-6 MMA record — was next in line for a shot at the welterweight title following an impressive win over long time contender Carlos Condit in August 2016, going on a six fight winning streak in the process.

However, the title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson in November 2016 ended in a draw at UFC 205, with debates afterwards as to whether there should be a rematch or if Maia, who was patiently waiting on the sidelines, should be next in line.

In the end, a rematch was decided on, which will take place on 4 March at UFC 209. This means the 39-year-old would have to wait even longer to get his first shot at the welterweight title.

In the meantime, the Brazilian will now be looking for his seventh consecutive win as he faces Masvidal — who has a 32-11 MMA record — at UFC 211 on 13 May.

Masvidal himself is on a run of his own, winning his last three fights in a row, including an impressive second round TKO win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC Denver on 28 January.

The fight is added to what is already a stacked card in Dallas headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos.

UFC 211 confirmed fight card so far:

Heavyweight title

Stipe Miocic (C) vs Junior Dos Santos

Women's strawweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (C) vs Jessica Andrade

Non-title fights

Demian Maia vs Jorge Masvidal

Gabriel Benítez vs Enrique Barzola