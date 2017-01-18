The list of House Democrats who have announced they are boycotting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump has more than doubled just days before the ceremony. Since last week, at least 59 Democrats have banded together to send a message to the incoming administration.

Citing Trump's criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis and allegations of Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election, representatives from dozens of states have opted to skip the inauguration on 20 January. Some members have instead said they will join the Women's March on Washington or head back to their congressional districts during the inaugural weekend.

IBTimes UK has rounded up a list of Democrats who have publicly announced they will skip the inauguration. The first part of the list can be read here.

Arizona

Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego said people should "stand against Trump's bigotries" in a tweet.

California

California Representative Tony Cardenas released the following statement: "After serious consideration, I have decided that I will not stand with Donald Trump during his ceremonial inauguration ... I feel this decision best represents my family, constituents, and country".

California Representative Karen Bass conducted a poll on Twitter to determine whether she should attend the inauguration. Twitter overwhelmingly voted in favour of her not attending the event.



California Representative Zoe Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times: "I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact."

The LA Times reported that Representative Jerry McNerney will also skip the inauguration.

California Representative Juan Vargas said he will spend the day praying instead.

In a statement to The Desert Sun, California Representative Raul Ruiz said: "A real president doesn't attack the press because they ask tough questions. A real president doesn't insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him."

California Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard released a statement on Twitter:

Florida

In a statement, Florida Representative Alcee Hastings said: "I have decided to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration."

Florida Representative Darren Soto told Orlando's WFTV-Channel 9: "I am deeply disappointed with Trump's attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not be attending the inauguration as a result."



WSVN reporter Brian Entin said Florida Representative Frederica Wilson will not attend the inauguration due to a wedding.

Illinois

The Chicago Tribune reported that Illinois Representative Dan Lipinski will not be attending. Fellow Illinois Representative Mike Quigley will also skip the inauguration.

Kentucky

Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth released a statement saying: "For the last 10 weeks, President-elect Trump has continually denigrated the office of the President by using his bully pulpit for insult and ridicule. This is not normal. It is an embarrassment to our country and to the office of the presidency, and we must send the message that this behaviour is not acceptable from the leader of our nation. Not attending the inauguration is one way for me to do that."

Maine

Maine Representative Chellie Pingree announced her decision to skip the inauguration at a MLK Day dinner in Portland, Maine.

Maryland

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin said in a statement: "I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation. I will not attend the inauguration."

Maryland Representative Anthony Brown said he could not stand for Trump's "disrespect" towards Georgia Representative John Lewis.

Michigan

Michigan Representative John Conyers Jr said Trump needs to "grow up".

Minnesota

Minnesota Keith Ellison announced on Monday (16 January) that he would not celebrate "a man who preaches a politics of division and hate".

Mississippi

The Clarion-Ledger reported Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson will not attend the inauguration.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Representative Carol Shea-Porter said she will be going to religious services instead of the inauguration.

New Jersey

In a statement, New Jersey Representative Donald Payne Jr said: "I will not celebrate [Trump's] swearing-in to an office that he has proven unfit to hold."

New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman is hosting a interfaith prayer vigil instead of attending the inauguration.

New York

The Democrat & Chronicle reported that New York Representative Louise Slaughter would not attend the swearing in.

New York Representative Jerrold Nadler said he cannot "in good conscience" participate in Trump's inauguration.

North Carolina

On Tuesday (17 January) North Carolina Representative Alma Adams cited Trump's failure to unite the country and to help citizens "find common ground" as her reason for missing the inauguration.

Fellow North Carolina Representative GK Butterfield announced on Tuesday (17 January) that he could not in "good conscious" [sic] attend the inauguration.

Pennsylvania

In a Facebook note posted on Monday (16 January), Pennsylvania Representative Brendan Boyle called Trump a "unique threat to the Constitution and to our country". Boyle said he does not challenge that Trump won the election but refuses to celebrate the inauguration.

Fellow Pennsylvania Representative Mike Doyle said he stands with John Lewis and is missing the inauguration.

Pennsylvania Representative Dwight Evans called for an investigation into the Russian hacking and said he does not support the repeal of the ACA in his announcement.

Tennessee

Tennessee Representative Steve Cohen said he is standing with Lewis and skipping the inauguration.

Texas

According to The Washington Post, Texas Representative Joaquin Castro released the following statement: "Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans. His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example. I will not attend this year's inauguration ceremony".

In a statement, Texas Representative Al Green said: "Today, we celebrate the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr; on Friday, President-elect Trump will be sworn-in. For some time, I have been hearing from many constituents with varying points of view on the question of whether I will attend the inauguration. My response is Dr King was right when he indicated: On some issues 'cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But, conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.'

"I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do."

Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett said Democrats are sending a message to Trump by not attending the inauguration.

Virginia

Virginia Representative Don Beyer released a statement on Twitter on Monday (16 January) saying he would not take part in "normalising or legitimising a man whose election may well have depended on the malicious foreign interference of Russia's leaders".



