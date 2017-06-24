Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez insists he remains determined to win a first-team role at the Nou Camp and has no plans to leave the club this summer.

Suarez, who is currently on international duty with Spain at the Under-21 European Championship in Poland, returned to Barcelona last summer after the club activated an option to buy him back from domestic rivals Villarreal.

He returned to the Catalan giants amid suggestions the club viewed him as a potential long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, but the 23-year-old struggled to hold down a first-team role in what was Luis Enrique's final season in charge, making just 18 starts for the club.

In May, Sport named him on a five-man shortlist of players to be shipped out of the club under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

But the former Manchester City starlet says he is going nowhere, insisting he is ready to fight whoever Barcelona may sign during the summer transfer window for a key role in the team.

"I am 100 percent staying at Barcelona for next year," Suarez said, Marca report.

"My goal is to succeed at Barcelona. Nobody will drag me away from there as my motivation to succeed there is at the maximum, with this being an important season. I will fight for my place, but anyone else who arrives will be welcomed."

Suarez admits he is yet to speak to new manager Valverde about his role in the team but hopes his fortunes change next term.

"I ended up playing infrequently last season, so I hope things change. I haven't spoken with [Ernesto] Valverde yet. I have holidays until after the [preseason] tour starts, but I'll be back on July 14, when other teammates return."

Suarez was speaking after Spain's 1-0 victory over Serbia, courtesy of a goal from the Barcelona midfielder.