Police are investigating after a Korean student in Brighton was hit in the face with a glass bottle in an apparent racist attack. The 20-year-old victim was left with broken teeth following the assault on the evening of 15 October.

A video of the incident was posted onto Facebook and has since been viewed more than 380,000 times. The attack was also reported in South Korean media after the video of the assault went viral. Minsu Jo, who posted the footage, claims the two suspects seen in the video were racially abusing Yehsung Kim before one of the men struck him with a champagne bottle.

Minsu said: "My friend just got unexpected racial attacked by a English man in Brighton. As you can see from the video, his face got beat with a champagne bottle, so one of his teeth was broken, 10 of them are shaking [sic].

"The situation started with the attacker throwing a bottle of wine behind my friend. My friend asked him why he has thrown the bottle him and then he answered 'because you are f*****g Asian'.

"After that, even though my friend tried to ignore and go back home, he kept making racial face, gestures, and saying racial words. After he got beat by the attacker, all three of them ran right away."

Elsewhere, a Just Giving page was set up in order to raise funds for dental treatment for Yehsung in the wake of the attack. The page has so far raised more than £1,000.

An Avon and Summerset police spokesman said: "At about 10.30pm on Sunday (15 October), police were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) following a report of an assault in North Street, Brighton.

"The victim, a 20-year-old man from Brighton, had been struck with a bottle, causing facial injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1481 of 15/10. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."