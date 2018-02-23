Mike Tyson has continued his ongoing feud with fellow-American Deontay Wilder by dismissing claims from the current WBC heavyweight champion that he would "kick the hell" out of 'Iron Mike' had the pair ever clashed.

In the lead up to his title defence against Luis Ortiz next month, Wilder has taken aim at a number of figures from boxing's past, with 51-year-old Tyson among those targeted by the silver-tongued 'Bronze Bomber'.

Speaking to TMZ in January, Wilder was asked how he would fare against the youngest ever world champion from the sport's blue ribband division, and his response was unwavering.

"Me vs Tyson in 86, I'd kick the hell outta that guy," the 32-year-old said. "Listen, I've got to keep it real, I know people always go back to the old school or look at the new school and there's no school where I'm not no. 1 on earth."

Wilder, who has 38 knock-outs from his 39 wins in the professional ranks, backed up those comments by telling ES News: "My hand speed, I'm too long, I'm too tall, my athleticism, my footwork, all that gives me an advantage, it plays a big part. No disrespect to Mike Tyson, in his era he was the best but this is a new era.

"No old school fighter should beat a new school fighter. Look at the technology we have. Nobody has a natural killer instinct as I do, ain't anybody could ever knock me out. I'm very confident in what I say and I speak what I do."

Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion – an achievement Wilder is hopeful of emulating in 2018 – lept to his old rival's defence with a series of messages on Twitter.

The Briton suggested that Wilder would be unable to cope with the "ferocious" Tyson, now 51, and urged the current crop of fighters to focus on their own careers rather than speculate regarding fighters from yesteryear.

And responding to being questioned whether Wilder would stand a chance against him, Tyson told TMZ Sports, Tyson said: "I don't think so."

Lewis' advice to Wilder has since fallen on deaf ears with Wilder responding with a vicious put-down in the direction of the bygone era of boxing greats and suggesting they are doing little to inspire the current crop.

"These past champions, what they should be doing is motivating the up-and-coming guys," Wilder said, as per CBS Sports. "They don't need to motivate me because I'm self-motivated. They don't need to give me convincing. But these other guys coming up, they should start a trend.

"Instead of hating on these guys coming for the top or worry about their legacy getting run over for what they did in their era, that era is gone! This is the new era over here!"

Tyson built a reputation as one of the most feared heavyweight's in boxing history by winning his first 37 career fights via knock-out – becoming the undisputed champion in the process – before losing to Buster Douglas in 1990.

It was a loss which, coupled with his personal problems away from the ring, led to his steady decline. He would eventually lose to Lewis in his last title fight in June 2002, after which he has just three further bouts.