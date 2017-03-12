Barcelona will look to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they face Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor on 12 March.

Overview

A late penalty from Celso Borges ensured Deportivo La Coruna held Real Betis to a 1-1 draw at the Riazor on 8 March. The Galician outfit are on a 13-game winless run against Barcelona in La Liga.

Florin Andone and Pedro Mosquera are both out through suspension for the hosts, while Guilherme and Sidnei are sidelined through injury.

Barcelona overturned their 4-0 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion by triumphing 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg in midweek. The Catalan giants have scored 17 goals in their last three outings in all competitions.

Neymar missed training this week due to a knock and is unlikely to be risked, while Rafinha (illness) is also a doubt.

Pepe Mel: "In the last three matches [Barcelona] have scored 17 goals and I think they have only conceded two. The numbers speak for themselves. The players know that it is a difficult challenge. Before the game against Atletico [Madrid] we were tied with Granada and now we are ahead of them by five points. We have not achieved anything, but the situation is improving and the players are smiling more." [via AS]

Luis Enrique: "I have confidence in the wisdom and the experience of my players. They know we still have the league to deal with and that we still have to play a lot of games and keep showing what we can do. It's a difficult run-in and we need to keep performing. April's a beast of a month now, with nine games and a lot to be decided." [via ESPN]

Deportivo La Coruna : DWDLL

: DWDLL Last result: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Real Betis

Barcelona (all competitions): WWWWW

(all competitions): WWWWW Last result: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Team news

Deportivo La Coruna possible XI: Lux; Juanfran, Arribas, Albentosa, Luisinho; Bergantinos, Borges; Fajr, Colak, Kakuta; Joselu

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Turan