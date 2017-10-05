A man was arrested at a university campus in the US after police found a gun, body armour and 200 rounds of ammunition in his car on Wednesday (4 October), just three days after the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Police were called to Marywood University in Pennsylvania at around 4pm (6pm GMT) following reports that a man had a gun on campus. They started evacuating the university when a student provided a description of the gun owner and led them to his vehicle.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Alexander Barowski after finding a handgun, parts of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and body armour in his truck.

The incident took place just three days after gunman Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, killing at least 58 and wounding more than 500 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Barowski, who is a student at the university, was charged with making terroristic threats, assault, possessing body armour and reckless endangerment.

The suspect acknowledged that the gun was his and said that he had left it in his truck while he went to class, admitting that he had previously taken the loaded weapon into the university's science department.

The student who identified him said Barowski had revealed that he came to campus armed and had shown him a gun in his waistband.

He added that Barowski had told him he was taking medication for anxiety and depression and was having difficulty adjusting to life as a student.

The university said the incident had been resolved very quickly, within seven minutes, and that officials were not forced to declare a lockdown.