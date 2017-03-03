CCTV footage has been released showing a brutal daylight street robbery in which a gang attacked a man as he walked down a busy high street in Derby.

Shocked onlookers watched as the man was dragged to the ground by the gang of four men, before being repeatedly punched and kicked.

The victim, who was left with facial injuries, can be seen desperately trying to fend off his attackers as he continues to be assaulted.

The attack, which lasted about 30 seconds, saw the violent robbers flee the scene with a bag containing a large quantity of cash.

The incident took place in Normanton Road at about 1.45pm on Monday, 20 February.

Derbyshire Police said a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and those who tried to help the injured victim after the attack to come forward.

A spokesman said: "You can see that a car pulls out and a person gets out next to see what's happening then, understandably, thinks better of it. It's possible he might have a better description of the offenders than we've already got."

Anyone who can help should call DC Tarj Nizzer on 101, quoting reference 17000074047. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.