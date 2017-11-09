UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has issued a challenge to former champion Michael Bisping to face him in the promotion's return to London.

Bisping lost his middleweight title on Saturday (4 November) after he was submitted by Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in New York.

Leading up to the fight, Bisping teased retirement no matter what the result would be, before changing his mind later on to reveal that he still intended on fighting.

The Briton confirmed this to Joe Rogan after his loss to St-Pierre, stating that he was not hanging up his gloves, with the 38-year-old now ranked at number two in the middleweight division.

Brunson, who bounced back from a controversial loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 208 with two straight wins, is now targeting the Bisping's spot in the rankings as he strives for UFC gold.

The 33-year-old American most recently knocked out the likes of Dan Kelly and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida to climb to number seven in the rankings.

Brunson, who has also called out the likes of Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, feels a win over an ex-champion would grant him a title shot.

He also has the ideal location in mind for a fight in London, where the UFC will return for a Fight Night event on 17 March, 2018.

"[Michael] Bisping, London awaits us, you can retire if you want," Brunson posted in a tweet. "But you can't sit in a top spot for a year again!"

Bisping, who has never lost on British soil, himself said he would love to fight on that card, however, is yet to respond to Brunson's Twitter call-out of as now.

"Yeah, I'd love to fight in London," Bisping said. "Of course, I'd love my last fight to be there. We'll see what happens."