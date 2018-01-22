One student at Missouri State University resorted to drastic measures after accidentally swiping the wrong way on a promising Tinder profile.

Hayden Moll was so annoyed at his missed opportunity to hook up with 18-year-old Claudia that he emailed every single woman by that name in his college's contact list, more than 40 people, trying to find the right one.

In an email posted to Twitter by the right Claudia, which has since been liked 72,000 times, he wrote: "Hello all Claudias of Missouri State (I think... I might have missed some and if so help me out). First off, my name is Hayden and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder.

I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right. If Tinder provided last names this would be so much easier but it doesn't, so I have to describe the profile to you.

"I swiped left on a girl with the name Claudia. The age next to her name was 20, but in her bio it said she was actually 18 and she didn't know how to change it. The pictures she provided had some with her friends and her mom in them. In her bio she said some of her friends were single and if anyone liked them better that's fine but they couldn't have her mom. (had me dead btw)."

Moll gave his Instagram profile so that the potential Claudia could look him up, before adding: "I'm just asking, if this is your profile that I described, please message me back with 'right' or 'left' so I know if you're interested or not. If you choose 'right' we could totally get some donuts or something but if you choose 'left' that's cool too. No worries!"

He ended by asking the Claudias on the email list to spread the word to other Claudias, before signing off: "Everyone enjoy your day!"

People have asked the real Claudia on Twitter whether she replied "left" or "right," but she has not confirmed her answer. One user wrote: "We need answers. did you message him left of right? did you get doughnuts? are you in love??? would he rather have one of your friends? answers claudia answers!!!"

However, when confirming she was the target of the email appeal, Claudia did say: "It's me. I win." But she was still bombarded with questions like: "Okay so was he cute? Did you swipe left or right back? How was the date if so?"

The story has been described as "a modern day Cinderella story" and "college romance in a nutshell," whereas John Bush had a more bantery response to Moll's proposition, saying: "Donut let this one get away."

Moll has since changed his Twitter bio to "So I emailed a few Claudias". He also replied to Claudia's tweet saying: "Hey I know that guy!"