It's time to welcome the year 2017 in style with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. The glittering show will begin its countdown to the New Year from Times Square in New York City. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the glittery evening will include celebrity appearances, musical performances and the traditional ball drop.

Over a million people are expected to watch the ABC special show which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET/PT on 31 December. Click here to watch the show live stream online.

While the show will have a number of acts the performance Mariah Carey, a fourteen-time Billboard Music Award winner and ten-time American Music Award winner, will be the highlight. The pop diva will perform on the collection of her greatest hits live at Times Square moments before the ball drops.

Apart from Carey, DNCE, international superstar Gloria Estefan with the cast of her Broadway musical "On Your Feet!" and chart-topping country artist Thomas Rhett will enthral the audiences before the 2017 countdown.

While Seacrest remains the main host, actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy will join him to host live from Times Square while superstar Fergie returns to host the Billboard Hollywood Party during the 5 ½ hour long show.

Here is the complete itinerary of the ABC extravaganza:

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 - Part 1"

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 - Part 2"

11:30 – 1:09 a.m. – "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 - Part 1"

1:09 – 2:13 a.m. – "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 - Part 2"

This year the show will introduce its first-ever live central-time-zone countdown which will be hosted by Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale. She will be joined by performers Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco from the Allstate Fan Fest. The CT countdown will be telecast live from Crescent City and the show will be concluded with fleur-de-lis drop near Jackson Square.