She has just jetted on her seventh holiday of the year to Barbados amid her marital woes with Everton striker Wayne Rooney, but Coleen may not be totally done with her marriage despite opting to forgo her wedding ring.

The 31-year-old WAG – who is holidaying with her three sons Kai, Klay and Kit without Wayne – was accused of reverting back to her maiden name McLoughlin after being spotted on the beach with a Louis Vuitton bag embossed with the initials "CM".

This led to rumours that Mrs Rooney was completely done with her nine-year marriage to the former English international footballer and father to her children.

But Coleen has cleared up the recent speculation on Twitter, telling her 1.3m followers: "Stories, stories, stories My mums initials are CM ..... not my bag!!!"

Coleen's mother is called Colette, so it is likely that the designer handbag belonged to her instead. The former magazine columnist was photographed without her wedding ring while holidaying on the Caribbean island, but Wayne is thought to have continued wearing his wedding band.

The footballer, 32, has yet to make a statement about his drink-drive arrest in September which resulted in him being banned from the roads for two years and instructed to carry out a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was caught driving party girl Laura Simpson's car home while under the influence after a night out drinking in Cheshire.

It was previously claimed that Coleen's constant holidaying was brought up during her chats with Wayne, but she has defended her love of going abroad. She recently tweeted: "7th Holiday??? ..... I thought it was more than that!! Half term with the kids.... hope you all enjoy yours & make lots of fun memories".

A friend of the WAG also told Daily Star: "Coleen's taken a break to get away from the situation at home. She's had enough experience of this sort of thing before but she still wants Wayne to stew at home.

"It hurts but she's a strong woman who won't let this silly behaviour rule her life. It's been weeks since she's worn the wedding ring in public and it's sending a clear message."