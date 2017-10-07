Police investigating the Las Vegas mass shooting believe that the perpetrator, Stephen Paddock, may have hired a prostitute in the days leading up the the attack.

He was reportedly seen with an unknown woman in his final days and now, investigators are contacting local call girls to see if they may have interacted with the 64-year-old.

According to The Sun, Paddock regularly used prostitutes. Australian businessman Adam Le Fevre, who once dated the sister of Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley, claimed casinos in Las Vegas offered prostitutes to the gunmen. "I have no question that some of those offers had been accepted," he said.

Five days on from the deadly attack that left 58 people dead, no clear emotive has emerged.

Investigators don't believe that he had an accomplice, but they do think that others may have been aware of the plot before the events took place on the 1 October.

More than 1,000 leads have already been chased by the Las Vegas police and the FBI, but authorities are still urging anyone with information to come forwards.

Areas that police are looking into include a charger for an electric device that did not match any of the devices found inside Paddock's hotel room at the Mandalay Bay resort.

A note that was left in his room as well as several cruise trips made in recent years are being investigated too.

Despite the motive yet to be revealed, it is clear that Paddock planned his attack with high levels of precision.

He had specifically requested the room that allowed him to have a clear target of the music festival and had also booked rooms near to other events including Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and the Life Is Beautiful show near the Vegas Strip in late September,

A total of 58 people were killed in the attack and a further 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in living US history.

The attack took place on Sunday evening when 64-year-old Paddock, positioned in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel with a cache of high-powered weapons , opened fire on a crowd of 23,000 who were watching the closing moments of a three-day country music festival.

Paddock was found dead in his hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot.

On Wednesday 4 October, Donald Trump visited Las Vegas, praising the work of emergency services and condemning Paddock's act.