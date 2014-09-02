Just days after Nick Cannon confirmed that he and wife Mariah Carey have been living apart for months, a new report claims it was his infidelity that led to their split.

According to Inquisitr, the 44-year-old diva was left fuming after discovering her husband of six years had embarked on a relationship with model Jasmine Sanders, who bares a striking resemblance to her.

Insiders allege that Cannon has been dating the 23-year-old beauty since July even though he is still technically married.

The 33-year-old star got close to Sanders after meeting at a Malibu event and she is said to be the main reason why the couple cannot reconcile. The America's Got Talent host is allegedly lining Sanders up to replace his wife after his divorce and has even been taking care of her financially.

Additionally, Star Magazine reports that she was present at the launch party of his new venture NCredible Tablet, where they indulged in some serious PDA.

"They could barely keep their hands off each other," the eyewitness said.

Although Carey and Cannon have yet to confirm their separation TMZ previously reports that a divorce is imminent.

The site claims Cannon's appearance on Big Boy's radio show in March, where he named five celebrities he had slept with, was the beginning of the end of their marriage.

Since then the pair, who have a 12-year age difference and married after just two months of dating, have been fighting like 'cats and dogs' and are simply staying cordial for the sake of their three-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In an recent interview with Hello Beautiful, Cannon said he prefers "a strong woman who knows what she wants and getting right to it".