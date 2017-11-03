Taylor Swift continues to shake off her haters with a brand new track from her insanely famous Reputation album. The latest track, released on Thursday, 2 November, has become a hot topic on social media due to its interesting lyrics, which many think has references to her bitter feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The lyrics of her new song Call It What You Want begin with: "My castle crumbled overnight/ I brought a knife to a gunfight/ They took the crown but it's alright/ All the liars are calling me one/ Nobody's heard from me in months/ I'm doing better than I ever was." Fans are assuming that the lines are in reference to the infamous war of words between the rapper, his wife and the 27-year-old songstress.

Later in the song, Swift changes gears and gushes over her 'baby' who "fits like a daydream". The song is also being touted as the Look What You Made Me Do singer's most revealing one yet as it talks plenty about her boyfriend - British actor Joe Alwyn.

"Cause my baby's fit like a daydream/ Walking with his head down /I'm the one he's walking to/ So call it what you want yeah/ call it what you want to.. My baby's fly like a jet stream/ High above the whole scene/ Loves me like I'm brand new so call me what you want, yeah," the Grammy Award winner sings.

Swift later addresses the storm of controversies she weathered in the last two years, including her high-profile breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, but appreciated her lover for making her feel comfortable all through this.

"All my flowers grew back as thorns/ Windows boarded up after the storm/ He built a fire just to keep me warm," say the lyrics of her new song but soon the romantic mood swings to sarcasm as she goes back to slam her nemesis in the super-catchy tune.

"All the drama queens taking swings, All the jokers dressing up as kings, They fade to nothing when I look at him," Taylor sings.

Reputation is the sixth album by the American singer and will release on 10 November. Until now, Swift has released four singles from the album, including Ready for It, Look What You Made Me Do, and Gorgeous, which have become a huge hit among her fans.