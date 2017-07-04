Venus Williams got her Wimbledon campaign off to a winning start with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Elise Mertens to move into the second round on Monday (3 July). However, the seven-time Grand Slam winner might land herself in trouble due to her attire during the match.

The American was seen playing with her pink bra straps clearly visible under her white attire, which is a violation of Wimbledon's "all-white" rule.

Williams proceeded to change her bra during a rain break in the second set and even came out with a different top which could mean that she was informed by officials about her attire, though it is not confirmed as of yet.

"Yeah, so I don't want to talk about undergarments," Williams said following the win.

"It's kind of awkward for me. I'll leave that to you. You can talk about it with your friends. I'm going to pass."

According the official Wimbledon rules, "competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround."

It also adds that "any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm)."

Williams could yet be warned or even fined for breaching the rules as it is not the first time a case like this has occurred at SW19.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios was warned in 2015 for donning a headband that was deemed too colourful by Wimbledon's standards.

Roger Federer also had his orange-sole white shoes banned during the 2013 edition of the Grand Slam and has been a notable critic of the "all-white" rule.