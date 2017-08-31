Exiled Chelsea striker Diego Costa could make a return to Atletico Madrid after his old club made a compromise offer.

Costa's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain ever since the FA Cup final in May where manager Antonio Conte informed him via text message that his time at the club was over.

The Brazilian-born striker later revealed that the Blues were treating him like a 'criminal' amid his wishes to rejoin Atletico.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the two clubs held talks on Wednesday (30 August) and Chelsea's Spanish lawyer is understood to have listened to Atletico's proposal of a £39m ($50.4m) bid with a further £10m ($12.9m) in add-ons.

The former La Liga winners had previously made a bid of £25m ($32.3m) which fell short of Chelsea's £50m ($64.6m) valuation, but now appear to be keen to finalise a return for one of their fan favourites.

While the transfer window in the Premier League closes at 11pm on Thursday night (31 August), clubs in Spain will be able to conduct deals until midnight on 1 September meaning Atletico have an extra 24 hours plus to process a move for Costa.

Atletico's transfer ban still represents a problem, however, as Costa would only be able to play for them in January.

As a result, the 28-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Everton, Las Palmas and Besiktas who are all interested in taking him on loan until Atletico's transfer ban is over.

Costa helped Chelsea to a second Premier League title in three seasons with his 20 league goals and boasts an overall record of 52 league goals in 89 games for the reigning champions.

The Spain international will be hoping a return to the Vicente Calderon will help him emulate his personal best goalscoring season after his 27 league goals in 35 games during the 2013/14 season helped Atletico win a first La Liga title since 1996.