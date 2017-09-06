Diego Costa looks set to end his feud with Chelsea following his return to London after ending his self-imposed exile in Brazil for the last three months.

The Blues forward ignored orders from the club hierarchy to return and begin training and remained in his hometown in Brazil. Costa made it clear that he was not interested in returning to Stamford Bridge and train with the reserves after Antonio Conte informed him that he will not be part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Brazil-born Spain international was desperate to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer, but despite ongoing talks with former club Atletico Madrid, they were unable to conclude a deal this summer. Costa revealed in an interview earlier in the summer that he was ready to spend the entire year in Brazil and accept any fines that the club were planning to impose.

However, according to Marca, the striker has softened his stance and has returned to London and will train with the Chelsea development squad to build fitness in a bid to secure a move away in January. It is claimed that his stance changed after holding talks with Atletico manager Diego Simeone and former teammates Tiago and Filipe Luiz.

Moreover, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is said to have made it clear that they will only sanction a move if he returns to the club and continues training. They were unwilling to allow a player to force through a move and set a precedent that could harm them in the future.

Costa is unlikely to feature for Chelsea despite being included in Conte's 25-man Premier League squad and the striker will need a special training regime to get back to fitness after missing the entirety of the Blues' pre-season training camp.