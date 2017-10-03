Diego Simeone never feared Antoine Griezmann would leave Atletico Madrid during the recent summer transfer window despite strong speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. However, the Argentine boss suggested that the France international could eventually move somewhere else in the future if a deal is positive for all parties.

Earlier in the summer it was said that United were ready to meet Griezmann's €100m (£88.6m, $117.4m) release clause to lure him to Old Trafford after being identified as Jose Mourinho's top target.

The Atletico ace added fuel to the speculation after admitting that his chances of moving to Old Trafford were "six out of ten"

Griezmann later all but confirmed that he was set to leave Simeone's side in order to win titles somewhere else.

"Today, if I have to move it will be no problem," he told French daily L'Equipe. "I'm ready to go. I want to win titles. We finished third in La Liga, it was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more. Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

However, Griezmann eventually decided to sign a new deal at the La Liga side after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) upheld their Fifa transfer embargo – leaving them unable to sign a replacement.

Questioned by Cadena Ser whether he thought that Griezmann was to leave Atletico, Simeone said: "No, no because I talked to him. He told me, look, I'll call you in a week and I'll tell you what I think. Then he told me he was staying. He was not going to leave. He was not going to leave. I was convinced that he was not going to leave. Why? Because I felt that it was not the time for him to leave. He has yet to give the club more things."

However, rumours about his potential exit at the end of the current season have continued with ESPN recently reporting that United had been given renewed hope of acquiring his services after Los Colchoneros completed the signing of Diego Costa from Chelsea to lead their attack.

Barcelona have also been linked with the Frenchman since Neymar's departure while Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he will also try to convince his close pal to join him at the Emirates Stadium next summer.

It has been said that United, Arsenal, Barcelona or any other suitor could get his services for only €100m as Atletico only agreed to double that figure while the club were under a Fifa transfer embargo.

Simeone has now given Griezmann's suitors some hope after refusing to rule out his exit if the deal is positive for the player and Atletico Madrid.

"If at some point he has to leave, he will leave because it is an important possibility for everyone," Simeone said.

Meanwhile, asked whether him or the dressing room felt annoyed by Griezmann's summer flirts with other clubs, Simeone added: "I do not ask players what they think of their teammates. I always talked to him clearly about what I think and what he should do because his hierarchy at the club. He is a very noble guy and I love him".