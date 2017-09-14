Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has criticised the Reds' signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as according to him, he does not add anything to an already "unbalanced" squad. He also took aim at the Reds' defence, who struggled as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Benfica in their opening group game of the Champions League.

Liverpool were pegged back by Wissam Ben Yedder's strike in the fifth minute of their game but went into the break 2-1 up following goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. They should have had a greater advantage but a missed penalty by the former and some good goalkeeping kept Sevilla in the game. The La Liga outfit were the better side in the second-half and Liverpool were made to pay for their missed chances when Joaquin Correa equalised in the 72nd minute.

Liverpool agreed a £40m fee with Arsenal for the transfer of Chamberlain on deadline day, shortly after the Reds dispatched the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield. Premier League champions Chelsea had also agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign the midfielder but the 24-year-old is keen to play in his preferred central midfield position - something that Jurgen Klopp is willing to offer him at Anfield.

However, Hamann feels the England international would not offer anything of value to the Reds and they would have been better off signing a defender.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the German said: "On the bench tonight, you had Sturridge, Coutinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain - I'm not sure why he was bought. In defence, you have the likes of Moreno and Lovren - I'd have questions marks over these two and Klavan who was a sub tonight.

"I have rarely seen a more unbalanced squad in Liverpool's history. It's very top heavy. In recent game they win 4-0, they lose 5-0 and tonight they give the game away. They are always prone to mistakes. I don't think this team is going anywhere."