There's perhaps no better example of the difference in depth between Donald Trump and Barack Obama than how each answered the question: what do you read?

President Trump was asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson what he does at the end of his working day. "What do you read, what do you watch?" Carlson asked, hoping for some insight into how he likes to unwind in the evening.

Trump half-answered the question, saying he loves to read, before rambling for nearly three minutes about "getting costs down" and Mexico being "the eighth wonder of the world in terms of plants".

Compare that to Obama's thoughtful answers about his relationship with literature during an interview with the New York Times.

Obama said that "it was important to pick up the occasional novel during the presidency, because most of my reading every day was briefing books and memos and proposals. And so working that very analytical side of the brain all the time sometimes meant you lost track of not just the poetry of fiction, but also the depth of fiction."

He continued: "Fiction was useful as a reminder of the truths under the surface of what we argue about every day and was a way of seeing and hearing the voices, the multitudes of this country.

"When so much of our politics is trying to manage this clash of cultures brought about by globalisation and technology and migration, the role of stories to unify – as opposed to divide, to engage rather than to marginalise – is more important than ever.

"And part of what we're all having to deal with right now is just a lot of information overload and a lack of time to process things. So we make quick judgments and assign stereotypes to things, block certain things out, because our brain is just trying to get through the day."

For the sake of completeness, here's Trump's full, er, answer to Carlson.